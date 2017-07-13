Shia LaBeouf on Drunken Arrest: 'I Am Deeply Ashamed'

Shia LaBeouf posted a contrite letter on Twitter following his arrest in Georgia over the weekend for suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," the 31-year-old actor wrote. "My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low."

He presented the incident as a chance to turn his life around. "A low I hope is a bottom," LaBeouf continued. "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."



LaBeouf was arrested around 4 a.m. on July 8th. According to a police report, the actor flew into a rage when a passerby did not agree to give him a cigarette. "He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," the police statement continues. "He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer. When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued."

In a video obtained by TMZ, an irate LaBeouf tells one of the arresting officers, who is black, "You got a president that don't give a fuck about you, and you're stuck in a police force that doesn't give a fuck about you. You want to arrest white people who give a fuck? Who ask for cigarettes?" Later he adds, "I've got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch."



LaBeouf was released on a $7,000 bond.

On Twitter, the actor apologized for his language. "I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint," he wrote. "The severity of my behavior is not lost on me."

This is not the first time LaBeouf has been charged with a misdemeanor this year: In January, he was arrested for getting into a physical altercation near his anti-Trump art installation in Queens, New York.