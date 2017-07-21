See Will Smith, Mystical Creatures in New 'Bright' Trailer

"Everyone's just trying to get along and have a good life," Will Smith's cop character says in a new trailer for Netflix's forthcoming film, Bright. "All of the races are different. Just 'cause they're different doesn't mean anyone's better or worse than anybody."

In the present-day alternate universe where Bright takes place, humans, fairies, orcs, elves and other mystical creatures attempt to peacefully coexist and even work together, such as human character Smith and orc police officer (played by Joel Edgerton) begrudgingly and humorously do in the trailer. And they all appear to be getting along, save for Smith swatting at a fairy hanging out in his birdfeeder. That is until it's revealed that a deadly magic wand exists in their world.

"This is like a new killer weapon that grants wishes," Edgerton says. Police action, including car chases and plenty of gunfire, is interwoven with myriad magical imagery that seems to lead up to an ultimate battle for the powerful new weapon.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and written by Max Landis, the film also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri and Kenneth Choi.

Bright will premiere via Netflix on December 22nd.

