See New Trailer for Eminem-Produced Battle Rap Film 'Bodied'

Emimem is involved in another battle rap-related film, Bodied. However, rather than starring in it as with his semi-autobiographical 2002 blockbuster 8 Mile, he is serving as the upcoming film's producer.

Based on a script penned by rap battle champion Alex "Kid Twist" Larsen, Bodied is directed by music video director Joseph Kahn, who has helmed videos for Eminem, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, U2 and many others. The film will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in September.

In the trailer, several voiceovers declare "Battle rap is not boxing, it's a street fight," "words are weapons" and "we battle rappers, we battle each other and disrespect each other in the ring as rappers." There is also a voiceover that states "how sensitive the climate is towards racism and appropriation." It closes with a tension-filled rap battle exchange between characters Megaton and MC Goggles.

Described on the film festival's website as "A satirical exploration of the world's most artistically brutal sport – battle rapping," the film is said to explore race relations and stars Anthony Michael Hall, Debra Wilson, Charlamagne tha God and Calum Worthy. As Billboard points out, it also features several battle rappers, including Loaded Lux, Dizaster, Dumbfoundead and Hollow Da Don.

Last month, Eminem appeared in HBO's The Defiant Ones documentary series, which chronicled the careers of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.