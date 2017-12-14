Watch the Doors' Legendary Performance in New Isle of Wight Doc Trailer

The Doors' legendary performance at the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival will be available for the first time on DVD and CD February 23rd. The festival is thought to be the last filmed Doors concert.

A new trailer for The Doors: Live at the Isle of Wight 1970 teases snippets of the Doors' 2 a.m. set and includes shots of them performing "Light My Fire" and "Break on Through." The clip also teases unique footage of the Isle of Wight crowd, a particular fascination of the film's director, Murray Lerner.

Live at the Isle of Wight is available to pre-order via Eagle Rock Entertainment. It will be available as a DVD and CD set, a Blu-ray and CD set and on digital video. Both the DVD and Blu-ray versions will include a 17-minute featurette, "This is the End," which boasts interviews Lerner conducted with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, drummer John Densmore and the band's manager Bill Siddons. It also features a 2002 interview with organist Ray Manzarek.

"Our set was subdued but very intense," Manzarek said of the band's Isle of Wight performance. "We played with a controlled fury and Jim was in fine vocal form. He sang for all he was worth, but moved nary a muscle. Dionysus had been shackled."

Portions of the Doors' performance at the Isle of Wight were previously released in Lerner's famed 1996 Isle of Wight documentary, Message to Love. Lerner, who died in September, spent much of the past few decades mining his trove of Isle of Wight footage and releasing artist-specific films, including Jimi Hendrix, Leonard Cohen, Jethro Tull and the Moody Blues.

