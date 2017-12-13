See Tense First Trailer for Clint Eastwood's 'The 15:17 to Paris'

Clint Eastwood retells the story of three Americans who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in the first trailer for The 15:17 to Paris.

Related 'Deepwater Horizon,' 'Sully' and the Rise of Neo-Patriotic Blockbusters From courageous military grunts to working-class saviors, our new American movie heroes don't wear capes – just blue collars

The upcoming film stars the actual heroes from that August 2015 incident: Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone.

The first trailer for the film opens with Sadler, Skarlatos and Stone aboard the Thaylis train while on a European vacation. Panic sweeps through the train as a rifle-toting terrorist walks the aisles. The preview flashes back to the trio's childhood and their military training and combat experience. The trailer closes with Stone lunging at the terrorist.

"I don't know man, ever feel like life is just pushing us toward something, like some greater purpose," Stone asks Sadler in a flashback.

The 15:17 to Paris, which follows Eastwood's films about American heroism like 2015's American Sniper and 2016's Sully, arrives February 9th. In addition to the real-life heroes, the film also stars Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer and Tony Hale.