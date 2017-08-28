See 'Super Troopers' Return in First Teaser for Sequel

Three years after Broken Lizard crowdfunded a sequel for their beloved 2001 cult comedy Super Troopers, the comedy troupe have unveiled the first look at Super Troopers 2, due out in 2018.

Related Altered State Police: An Oral History of 'Super Troopers' The Broken Lizard gang remembers the high times and shenanigans involved in making a stoner-comedy classic

Despite the 17 years since the original, the troopers haven't grown out of their sophomoric humor. The teaser opens with the threat of a "balls-shaving" sequence before they're mercifully called into action by their Captain (actor Brian Cox, reprising his role from the 2001 comedy).

The trailer also riffs on Super Troopers' hilarious "Cat Game" scene, with Jim Gaffigan once again getting pulled over by Mac and Foster. However this time around, the driver turns the tables on the troopers.

"When the United States and Canada get into a dispute about the location of the actual border, the Super Troopers – Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva – are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the contested area," according to the synopsis. "Our heroes quickly revert to their own brand of unconventional police work."

Super Troopers 2 appropriately hits theaters on April 20th, or 4/20 as the teaser gleefully declares. Rob Lowe, Fred Savage, Tyler Labine, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso and Hayes MacArthur are among the actors joining the cast for the sequel.