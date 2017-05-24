See Spider-Man's New High-Tech Suit in 'Homecoming' Trailer

Peter Parker shows off his Tony Stark-engineered suit's new tricks in the final trailer for the upcoming blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This isn't your typical comic book Spidey suit: The iconic red-and-blue costume now boasts Iron Man-like vision and AI assistant, "576 possible web shooter combinations," a parachute and, its most insane feature, the spider icon on the superhero's chest has drone capabilities.

The trailer also offers more insight into Michael Keaton's villainous Vulture, with the Birdman and Batman actor portraying a scavenger who cleans up after the Avengers' battles. Keaton's villain uses alien technology to create "crazy dangerous" weapons, which forces Spider-Man into action.

Donald Glover's character also makes a cameo to tell the webslinger, "You gotta get better at this part of the job."

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th. In addition to the final trailer, the film also unveiled a humorous international spot that provides more footage, including Spider-Man and Iron Man doing superhero stuff alongside each other.