Two brothers (Owen Wilson, Ed Helms) find out that the father they thought was dead may actually be alive, so they set out to find him in the upcoming comedy movie, Father Figures. But their quest leads to discovering more about their mother Helen Baxter (Glenn Close) than they ever wanted to know.

After 40 years, Baxter reveals the truth to her sons, Kyle (Wilson) and Peter (Helms) Reynolds. "I wasn't sure who your father was," she says in the new trailer. "It was the Seventies. Monogamy wasn't exactly a priority."

With that squeamish revelation, things only get more uncomfortably humorous as the brothers meet the men who could potentially be their dad. Football Hall of Famer and TV sports analyst Terry Bradshaw tells them, "She had the tightest ass you've ever seen," before the brothers reveal that he's talking about their mother.

Meanwhile, a tattooed J.K. Simmons insists, "There is no way these jackasses are my kids" and Christopher Walken makes a run for it when the guys inquire about his paternity. "She was like a dick whisperer," Ving Rhames says when asked by the brothers if he knew their mom. After he's told that's their mother, he quickly says, "All we did was cuddle."

The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Lawrence Sher. Katt Williams, Harry Shearer and June Squibb round out the cast.

Father Figures opens on December 22nd.