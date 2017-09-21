Watch Beautiful Trailer for Wes Anderson's Pup Odyssey 'Isle of Dogs'

A young boy navigates a treacherous island of trash to find his lost dog in the new trailer for Wes Anderson's, Isle of Dogs. The film boasts a stacked cast (Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson) and finds Anderson returning to the stop-motion animation style of Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Isle of Dogs is set 20 years in the future, in a Japan overrun with dogs and susceptible to an outbreak of dog flu, which causes the mayor to order all K9s be quarantined on a nearby garbage island. Cranston voices Chief, the leader of a pack of dogs that ends up partnering with Atari, a 12-year-old boy who hijacks a prop plane and lands it on the island hoping to find his dog, Spots.

The Isle of Dogs clip teases a beautifully rendered journey packed with political intrigue, secret government agencies, dog robots and Anderson's characteristically dry humor. As Atari and the pups embark on their journey, Norton's Rex quips, "To the North, a long, rickety causeway over a noxious sludge marsh leading to a radioactive landfill polluted by toxic, chemical garbage – that's our destination."

The Isle of Dogs cast also features Tilda Swinton, Liev Schreiber, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Ken Watanabe, Koyu Rankin, Kunichi Nomura, Jeff Goldblum, Courtney B. Vance, Yoko Ono and F. Murray Abraham. The film opens March 23rd, 2018.

