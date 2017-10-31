Watch Mysterious Teaser for Chance the Rapper's Horror Movie 'Slice'

In 2016, Chance the Rapper secretly filmed a slasher film about an outlaw framed for the murders of several pizza boys, appropriately titled Slice. Last Halloween, the MC teased the project on Twitter, and now, one year later, a second clip has arrived promising the film will be released in 2018.

The mostly animated clip doesn't reveal much about the movie, and instead cribs the aesthetic of the internet game Line Rider, with a figure on a moped zipping across a landscape of line fragments while an eight-bit version of Edvard Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King" plays. The end of the clip features a few quick shots from the film, including an image of Chance, the creepy hand of a monstrous figure and a man with bulging red eyes.

Slice also stars Atlanta's Zazie Beetz, comedian Paul Scheer and Rae Gray, while Austin Vesely directed the film. Vesely has helmed several Chance the Rapper music videos including "Angels," "Sunday Candy" and "Brain Cells."

Chance the Rapper recently premiered a new song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He's scheduled to host Saturday Night Live November 18th with musical guest Eminem.

