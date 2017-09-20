See Melissa McCarthy's Slapstick Genius Shine in 'Cook Off!' Trailer

Melissa McCarthy bumbles through a cooking competition in the wild new trailer for the long-gestating mockumentary, Cook Off! The film premiered at the Comedy Arts Festival in 2007 – long before McCarthy's breakout turn in Bridesmaids – and will finally receive an on-demand and limited theatrical release November 17th.

Cathryn Michon and Guy Shalem co-directed Cook Off!, which centers around the Van Rookle Farms Cooking Contest, a reality competition with celebrity judges, a $1 million prize and a giant muffin mascot. Along with McCarthy, the film's cast boasts an array of seasoned improvisors including Michon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Louie Anderson, Gary Anthony Williams, Niecy Nash, Diedrich Bader, Stephen Root and Ben Falcone.

The trailer finds McCarthy at her slapstick best, dashing around the competition hall with a heavy pot before falling flat on her face and getting overzealous with her doomed dish. "I'm making a sweet potato," she excitedly tells a reporter while stuffing marshmallows into an already overflowing pot. "Which is technically a vegetable."

McCarthy recently picked up an Emmy for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured her infamous Sean Spicer impression. The actress' next movie, Life of the Party, is expected to open in 2018.

