Watch Matt Damon Dole Out Dorky Vengeance in 'Suburbicon' Trailer

Matt Damon stars as a dorky Fifties dad out for revenge in the darkly funny trailer for George Clooney's new movie Suburbicon.

Set in a peaceful Levittown-like community, the clip opens with two men breaking into the home of Damon's character, Gardner Lodge, and killing his wife. However, it soon turns out that the murder may have been retribution for a debt Gardner owes to the mob. To help look after his son, Gardner's sister Margaret (Julianne Moore) moves in, though the henchmen continue to harass the family and a slick mob man (Oscar Isaac) comes to collect his money.

The Suburbicon trailer quickly descends into quirky chaos and violence perfected by the film's screenwriters, Joel and Ethan Coen. After disposing of one mob man, a still-bloody Gardner sits down to eat a white bread sandwich with his son, while the trailer ends with Gardner fleeing an explosion and awkwardly pedaling away on a kids' bicycle.

Suburbicon will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film opens October 27th.