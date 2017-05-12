"You ever kill a man with your bare hands?" hit man Pope (Marilyn Manson) asks the silent man driving the car they're both in while foreboding music plays in the new trailer for Let Me Make You a Martyr. The clip becomes progressively uneasy from there.

Related See Marilyn Manson Play Native American Hit Man in New Film "I was asked to burn down a house and 'kill' a bunch of people, so the answer was 'yes' obviously," Manson says of crime film 'Let Me Make You a Martyr'

Co-written and co-directed by Corey Asraf and John Swab, the revenge thriller is about a pair of adopted adult siblings who plan to kill their abusive father Larry Glass (portrayed by Sons of Anarchy's Mark Boone Junior). The father hires Pope to find and kill Glass' adopted son (played by Niko Nicotera).

In the clip, Pope confesses that his dad has killed someone and then he begins singing an ominous, unsettling hymn that seems to foreshadow worse things to come for his ill-fated driving companion.

"Mark [Boone Junior] brought me into the project," Manson told Rolling Stone about his involvement in the film. "We were friends from Sons of Anarchy. He's sort of my unwanted mentor. He tells me what to do. He's always encouraged me, but he's very bossy about it. He says things like, 'You gotta do this, motherfucker. You'll like this.'"

The film will be released on June 6th via several video on demand platforms. It will also have a limited theatrical run at Circle Cinema in Tulsa beginning May 25th for two weeks, Alamo Drafthouse in Austin beginning May 27th for two weeks, Sunset 5 Cinema in Los Angeles on June 5th and Anthology Film Archives in Brooklyn on June 9th.