Director Guillermo del Toro has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film The Shape of Water, an imaginative and offbeat love story between a mute woman and a sea creature.

Sally Hawkins plays the morose woman hired to clean up a Cold War-era government laboratory, where she encounters the merman-like monster. Michael Shannon plays a mad scientist who torments the creature through hellish experiments, and as the trailer shows, Hawkins' Elisa attempts to free the intelligent monster from its captors before it's dissected.

Octavia Spencer, Michael Stuhlbarg and Richard Jenkins also feature in The Shape of Water, del Toro's first film since 2015's Pacific Rim. The film, which the director co-wrote with Game of Thrones writer Vanessa Taylor, is due out December 8th.