A new trailer for the Love Actually short sequel highlights where the characters are now, and for some, not much has changed. The movie, which reunites key cast members from the original 2003 film, will air on Red Nose Day in May.



The Red Nose Day Actually clip opens with scenes from the first film before introducing what's currently happening in the characters' lives. Several scenes echo moments from the original movie, including the famous cue card scene. This time around Andrew Lincoln's character queries Keira Knightley's character about his beard (she isn't a fan). Meanwhile, Hugh Grant reprises his dance moves, though now he's a little worse for wear, and Bill Nighy's character boasts he's had sex with a Kardashian, but he can't recall which one.

Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth and Rowan Atkinson also star in the trailer and new sequel made by the original film's writer-director Richard Curtis.

The sequel first aired in the U.K. in March to coincide with its Red Nose Day. The Red Nose Day charity supports projects around the world that ensure kids are safe, healthy and educated.

The Love Actually follow-up airs on May 25th on NBC to coincide with the United States' designated Red Nose Day.