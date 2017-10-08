See 'Justice League' Form to Honor Superman in New Trailer

Fresh off Wonder Woman hosting Saturday Night Live, Warner Bros. has unveiled the latest trailer for Justice League, the DC Cinematic Universe's superhero blockbuster.



As opposed to previous Justice League previews, the latest trailer is distinct in that it puts Henry Cavill's Superman front-and-center instead of simply teasing his presence. Here, Clark Kent is shown in a pre-Dawn of Justice flashback, cementing that Superman will feature in Justice League in some capacity.



The addition of Joss Whedon to the film is also felt in the lighter tone of the new trailer: Even though "violence, acts of war and terrorism are all on the rise" following the death of Superman, Justice League now projects added humor and excitement that's more in line with the acclaimed Wonder Woman than director Zack Snyder's grim caped hero predecessors.

The trailer also utilizes Gang of Youths' cover of David Bowie's "'Heroes'."

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy," the film's synopsis reads.

"Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Justice League opens November 17th.