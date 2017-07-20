"It's not about what's standing in front of you, it's about who's standing beside you" the first trailer for Only the Brave states, setting the tone and the premise for the film based on the true story of the elite firefighting crew, the Granite Mountain Hotshots. In 2013, the Yarnell Hill Fire near Prescott, AZ killed 19 of its members.

Related The Great Burning: How Wildfires Are Threatening the West Terrifying blazes are the new normal in the West, where a mix of climate change and Tea Party politics has put an entire region at risk

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film features Josh Brolin as the team's leader. Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly also star.

The trailer simultaneously captures the breathtaking allure and the imminent danger for those who valiantly battle ferocious fires as a profession, with imagery of sweeping vistas and terrifying, yet captivating spreading wildfires. It also showcases the camaraderie and brotherhood of the firefighters as well as how their work impacts their personal lives ("It's not easy sharing your man with a fire," says one partner) that serves as the basis for their drive and determination to protect their communities and the ultimate sacrifices made.

The film will premiere on October 29th via Sony.