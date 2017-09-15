Jennifer Lawrence stars as Dominika Egorova, a former ballerina whose career-ending injury leads her to be recruited for the Russian assassin-training Sparrow School, in upcoming film Red Sparrow.

Related Best Movies to See in September: 'It,' Jennifer Lawrence and Lego Ninjas From the most nightmare-inducing killer clown to a new Lego movie and J-Law going crazy – here's what's coming to a theater near you next month

In the film's first trailer, Egorova is seen after her Sparrow School training, which involves "young officers trained to seduce and manipulate," a voiceover explains. "To use their bodies, to use everything."

In the clip, Egorova sports many looks to deceive her targets – from switching between various blonde and brown wigs to wearing alluring dresses – while leaving a bloody and deadly trail in her wake. Costar Joel Edgerton, who also makes an appearance in the trailer, plays a CIA agent who works to earn Egorova's trust.

Lawrence reteams with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the lead actress in the last three Hunger Games. Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Charlotte Rampling and Matthias Schoenaerts also star in the spy thriller.

Red Sparrow opens in theaters on March 2nd. Lawrence also stars in another thriller, Darren Aronofsky's mother!, which hits theaters on Friday.