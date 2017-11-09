See Jason Bateman Dodge Bullets in Wacky 'Game Night' Trailer

Three clueless couples are thrown into a world of violence and intrigue in the new trailer for Game Night, which stars Rachael McAdams and Jason Bateman.

It's all Kyle Chandler's fault: He convinces McAdams and Bateman to transform their weekly couples' game night into a "murder mystery party." Moments later, armed men arrive and beat up Chandler; the couples, thinking this is part of the gag, munch cheese and look on in amusement. It's only later – perhaps around the time that McAdams accidentally shoots Bateman – that they begin to realize they are tangling with real criminals who use real guns.

Game Night is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who previously co-directed Vacation and wrote Horrible Bosses. "We had always wanted to break into writing action movies, which can be difficult when you're known as comedy guys," Daley told Box Office Pro. Game Night allowed them to do both. The movie is slated for release on March 2, 2018.