"Humanity has only survived this long by crushing the Earth to suit its needs," Niander Wallace (played by actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars' singer Jared Leto) forebodingly says in the new short film Nexus: 2036. One of three short film prequels leading to the release of Blade Runner 2049, it helps explain some of what's happened in the 30 years since the original Blade Runner took place.

Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve introduces the clip, explaining that he asked Luke Scott (son of the original film's director Ridley Scott), to helm the first of the three short films. The short films will "dramatize some key events that occurred after 2019 when the first Blade Runner takes place, but before 2049 when my new Blade Runner story begins," Villeneuve said.

Nexus: 2036 focuses on the villainous Wallace, who is challenging the replicant ban that took place in 2023. While speaking with a group of people who are seemingly trying to keep the peace and replicants non-existent, Wallace makes a big reveal. With tensions mounting, the film ends on a surprising, harrowing note.

"Human action resounds in the heavens. The bell echoes above," Wallace ominously says in the clip. "What we decide here today will polish or crack the firmament. What shall it be?"

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th. It stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD's Officer K and Harrison Ford as the returning Rick Deckard, who has been missing for three decades. The sequel also stars Ana De Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, MacKenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James and Dave Bautista.