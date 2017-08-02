See Harrowing Trailer for Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father'

Netflix has unveiled the harrowing first trailer for First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie's film about a young Cambodian girl forced to become a child soldier amid the country's genocide in the Seventies.

Based on Loung Ung's 2000 memoir of the same name, First They Killed My Father follows the author's story as her normal childhood is torn apart when Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge come after her family. On the run and separated from her family, Ung is eventually forced to train as a child soldier in order to survive.

"The heart of it is Loung's story," Jolie previously said of the film. "It's the story of a war through the eyes of a child, but it is also the story of a country." Jolie co-wrote the screenplay with Ung and filmed it in Cambodia.

First They Killed My Father, which arrives on Netflix on September 15th, marks Jolie's fourth non-documentary feature film, following 2011's In the Land of Blood and Honey, 2014's Unbroken and 2015's By the Sea, which she appeared in alongside her now-former husband Brad Pitt.