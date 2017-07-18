See Connie Britton in 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women' Trailer

The trailer for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women reveals how a love triangle between Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston, his wife Elizabeth and Olive Byrne, fueled the creation of the Wonder Woman comics.

Related How 'Wonder Woman' Tackles the Superhero Movie's Greatest Foe: Sexism Four ways that this blockbuster's Amazon warrior takes on condescending gender stereotypes – and comes out a winner

The film, based on real-life events, stars Luke Evans as Dr. Marston, Rebecca Hall as his wife and Bella Heathcote as their lover. The teaser suggests that the fiercely independent characteristics that made Wonder Woman radical when she appeared came directly from Marston's relationships with Elizabeth and Olive. All three lived together for a time.

"A woman must not be told how to use her freedom, she must find out for herself," Olive informs Marston. "If you want to understand the mind of a woman," adds Elizabeth, "you can start with that."

Connie Britton appears in the movie as an official interrogating Marston about his comics, which he published under the pen-name Charles Moulton. "Every issue of Wonder Woman is filled with violence, torture and sadomasochism," Britton exclaims. "This abnormal behavior of your comic is reckless."

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women was written and directed by Angela Robinson, who has worked extensively in TV (How to Get Away With Murder, True Blood). Her film follows the release of the popular Patty Jenkins-directed superhero movie Wonder Woman in June, which has grossed over $765 million to date worldwide, according to the site Box Office Mojo.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is due out October 27th.