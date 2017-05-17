See Emma Stone, Steve Carell Trade Quips, Lobs in 'Battle of the Sexes'

Emma Stone and Steve Carell take the court as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in the thrilling new trailer for Battle of the Sexes. The film chronicles King and Riggs' famous 1973 tennis match and opens September 22nd.

The new trailer captures the ridiculous media spectacle that surrounded the King-Riggs match-up, as well as its significant cultural underpinnings. While Carell's Riggs – boasting bushy, Seventies-style sideburns – spews all sorts of sexist nonsense and returns lobs with a frying pan, Stone's King fights for her rightful place in the history books and limelight with training montages and feminist mantras.

While Riggs' ridiculous ego dominates the clip, the Battle of the Sexes trailer also teases the other reason he roped King – and before her, Australian tennis star Margaret Court – into a heavily-promoted, nationally-televised sporting event. Both during and after his career, Riggs was an obsessive gambler, and in the trailer's opening moments he disrupts a Gamblers Anonymous meeting and calls King late at night to pitch his money-making scheme: "Male chauvinist pig versus hairy-legged feminist – you're still a feminist, right?"

"I'm a tennis player who happens to be a woman," King replies. "And by the way, I shave my legs."

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton directed Battle of the Sexes. The pair previously helmed Ruby Sparks and Little Miss Sunshine. Battle of the Sexes also stars Sarah Silverman, Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue and Austin Stowell.