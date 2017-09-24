HBO has premiered the first trailer for Spielberg, a feature-length documentary about the renowned filmmaker and master storyteller.

Related Steven Spielberg's Movies, Ranked Worst to Best From 'Saving Private Ryan' to 'Raiders,' the King of Hollywood's work from completists-only to modern classics

"Every time I start a new scene, I get nervous. And when that verges on panic, I get great ideas," Steven Spielberg says of his craft. "All of my films come from the part of myself that I really can't articulate." Spielberg filmed 30 hours worth of interviews with director Susan Lacy for the film.

The film charts the director's life from a kid making Super 8 films to his association with "movie brats" like George Lucas, from early hits like Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind to Oscar fare like Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan.

Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Liam Neeson and Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can, are among those interviewed for the documentary, which premieres October 7th on HBO following its big screen debut later this month at the New York Film Festival.

"You think of that young kid one day sneaking into a studio and manifesting his own destiny," DiCaprio says of Spielberg. "It's a pretty fantastic Hollywood story."