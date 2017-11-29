A new spot for the upcoming film All the Money in the World offers the first look at Christopher Plummer portraying J. Paul Getty in a role previously occupied by Kevin Spacey.

The new commercial is dedicated almost entirely to Plummer, who stepped in to film his scenes less than three weeks after the Ridley Scott-directed Oscar hopeful announced it would replace Spacey following the allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor.

Given the Spacey scandal, the actor's involvement in All the Money in the World would have likely submarined both the film's box office and awards aspirations; the film's premiere was canceled in the aftermath of the Spacey allegations.

"There's no time for pondering. Sometimes you’ve got to lay down the law. You have to," Scott told Entertainment Weekly of the quick decision to reshoot the Getty role. "I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can't tolerate any kind of behavior like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person's action affect the good work of all these other people. It's that simple."

In an almost unprecedented move, producers announced in early November that Spacey's entire role would be re-shot with Plummer, who was initially Scott's first choice to play the billionaire before producers opted for a more marquee name in Spacey.

Despite the last-minute recasting, All the Money in the World will still, as of now, arrive in theaters in time for its previously scheduled December 22nd release.

