"All I ever wanted is to be a rapper," Azealia Banks' character Coco says in the new trailer for the RZA-directed Love Beats Rhymes. "I want people to fall in love with my words."

Originally titled after the lead character's name, the now-named Love Beats Rhymes follows Coco, a struggling, aspiring artist as she navigates showcasing credibility in a live setting and with record industry types while working on her craft. The trailer focuses on inspiration and finding one's voice.

In the clip, Coco is told to "put more of yourself into your lyrics." She decides to take a poetry class to help with her lyrical flow and showboats some raps in class, which doesn't seem to immediately impress her teacher Professor Dixon (portrayed by Jill Scott), who challenges and inspires the rapper. She also heads to The House, an underground-styled poetry slam space, which Common says is a place "where time stands still."

As she continues to develop her craft, the mentors around her advise her. "Write something that scares you," Scott says during class.

"I'm extremely excited and vigorously inspired to be working with Azealia Banks in my new directorial installment," RZA said in a statement. "Producer Paul Hall and I have assembled a cool and eclectic cast to surround Azealia. Our story, which is set in today's contemporary youth culture, will bring a new voice to cinema that needs to be heard."

Lucien Laviscount, Lorraine Toussaint, Hana Mae Lee and John David Washington round out the cast.

Love Beats Rhymes will premiere in select theaters as well as via on demand outlets on December 1st.