"Anybody moves, you shoot 'em," 50 Cent's character says in the new Den of Thieves trailer, setting the tone for an action-packed trailer for the heist film, which also costars Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. whose first major role was portraying his father in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

First-time director Christian Gudegast helms the film, which traces a group of bank robbers who are planning the ultimate heist, hitting a bank that has never been robbed: the Federal Reserve.

"There's anywhere between $500 and $800 billion in there," Pablo Schreiber's (The Wire) character tells the crew, which includes 50 Cent and Jackson Jr.'s characters. "Every millimeter of it is covered by cameras, sensors and motion detectors."

This doesn't detract the group from going for the gold. But their efforts could be thwarted by an elite unite of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, led by Gerard Butler's character. Amid sweeping skyline shots, the trailer features car chases, plenty of guns and tension-filled shootouts while Kendrick Lamar's "m.A.A.d. City" soundtracks all of the action.

50 Cent currently stars in and serves as executive producer for Starz's Power and recently announced he's partnered with the network for three new shows. He's also hosting BET's new comedy variety show, 50 Central.

Den of Thieves premieres in theaters on January 19th, 2018.