Salma Hayek Reveals Painful Harvey Weinstein Experiences During 'Frida'

Salma Hayek wrote an emotional New York Times op-ed about how Harvey Weinstein manipulated her before and during the making of 2002 Oscar-winning movie, Frida.

Related Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Hired Spies to Get Info on His Accusers Mogul hired private investigators who used fake identities to extract information from Rose McGowan, Ronan Farrow's 'New Yorker' report claims

"The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, 'I will kill you, don't think I can't,'" Hayek wrote. "In his eyes, I was not an artist. I wasn't even a person. I was a thing: not a nobody, but a body."



Hayek wrote that she declined Weinstein's sexual advances numerous times: "no to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman." The producer responded with rage and manipulation.

While making Frida, Weinstein gave Hayek an ultimatum: the movie would only get made if she agreed to do a sex scene with another woman. "He had been constantly asking for more skin, for more sex," she wrote. "But this time, it was clear to me he would never let me finish this movie without him having his fantasy one way or another ... There was no room for negotiation."

"Harvey ... would never know how much he hurt me. … When I saw him socially, I'd smile and try to remember the good things about him, telling myself that I went to war and I won. But why do so many of us, as female artists, have to go to war to tell our stories when we have so much to offer? Why do we have to fight tooth and nail to maintain our dignity?"