Riots Erupt in Nightmarish Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'

White detectives harass a black security guard who has information about murderous police officers in the latest trailer for Detroit, Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming film about the riots that took place in Motor City in 1967.

John Boyega, who rocketed to fame in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, plays the guard. He is pulled into the action when shooting erupts near the hotel where he works; Boyega arrives on the scene in time to find three kids dead at the hands of the police. When he tells the detectives this story, they threaten to pin the murder on him.

His interrogation is just one of many nightmarish scenes in the trailer, which is full of police officers crashing through doors and training their weapons on unarmed civilians. Eventually the tension in Detroit reaches unbearable levels and the 1967 riots begin, causing the governor of Michigan to send the National Guard into the city.

John Krasinski (The Office) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon in various Avengers movies) also star in the film, directed by Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow.

Detroit is slated for an August 4th release.