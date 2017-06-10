Richard Dreyfuss Remembers 'Fantastically Talented' Glenne Headly

Richard Dreyfuss remembered his Mr. Holland's Opus co-star Glenne Headly following the actress' unexpected death Thursday night at the age of 62.

"Glenne Headly was this fantastically talented actress, who buried her personality beneath the character she was playing," Dreyfuss told the Hollywood Reporter.

"And it is very rare that you run into that. And at the same time, she was sweet and funny and happy on the set... She was a person who did not insist that her personality take over the character."

Headly is most remembered for her roles in comedies like Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Dick Tracy, as well as her dramatic turn as Dreyfuss' wife in the 1995 film.

"Glenne let it all out, and it was so emotionally enormous and truthful. It was so loaded with love and loss and anguish," Dreyfuss said. "It was incredible to see her do that."

Headly, who plays the mother of a deaf child in Mr. Holland's Opus, was so committed to the role that she learned sign language.

While Dreyfuss' portrayal of a music teacher earned the actor an Oscar nomination for the film, Headly wasn't nominated for her part. "I wish that she had gotten more recognition by the industry for what she did," Dreyfuss said.

On Friday, Headly's co-stars like Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Josh Hutcherson, who starred alongside the actress in the upcoming Hulu series Future Man, all remembered the Lonesome Dove star.