Rian Johnson Tapped to Helm New 'Star Wars' Trilogy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson will be creating a new trilogy of Star Wars films, Variety reports. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced the news on Thursday. He also unveiled plans for a live-action Star Wars TV series.

Johnson will pair with longtime collaborator-producer Ram Bergman for the trilogy, which according to Deadline, will take place in a different galaxy with original characters and a new story line. Release dates for the trilogy have not yet been announced.

"We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "He's a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of a new trilogy."

The Johnson-directed The Last Jedi will premiere in theaters on December 15th. Following several director and screenwriter shakeups affecting films in the franchise, Johnson will be the first director to get solo credit on a Star Wars movie since creator George Lucas.

"We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi," Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. "Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can't wait to continue with this new series of films."

As for the Star Wars live-action TV series, Disney plans to air it on its upcoming entertainment streaming service, which it expects to launch by the end of 2019. Iger said the streaming subscription service would produce four-to-five original movies per year along with airing the original TV series.