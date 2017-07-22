'Ready Player One': See First Trailer for Spielberg's Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Steven Spielberg unveiled the teaser for his 2018 blockbuster Ready Player One at Comic Con Saturday, the director's big screen adaptation of Ernest Cline's beloved sci-fi novel.

Related Game of Drones: Ernest Cline on Nerd-gasmic Novel 'Armada' How the cult author beat the sophomore slump via remote-control warfare and bonus-round geeking out

An Eighties-obsessed kid who embarks on a scavenger hunt through the OASIS, a virtual reality world in 2045. The trailer, like the novel, is packed with pop culture references, from The Iron Giant and Freddy Krueger to the main character's love of the prog band Rush.

While the trailer doesn't delve too deeply into Ready Player One's plot, it does showcase the film's incredible CGI and special effects work.

According to the film's synopsis, the movie takes place in Columbus, Ohio in "a world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world."

Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan along with Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance (as Halliday) and T.J. Miller. Cline co-wrote the script with Zak Penn. The film is due out March 18th, 2018.