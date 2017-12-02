Production on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been "temporarily halted" due to director Bryan Singer's "unexpected unavailability."

Twentieth Century Fox, the studio on the project about the legendary rock band, announced the hiatus Friday, with the Hollywood Reporter adding that Singer had not returned to the production following its Thanksgiving break.



A representative for Singer told the BBC that the director's absence was due to "a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family" and that "Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays." The BBC also reported that both Singer and a family member are dealing with an unspecified illness.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Singer has previously "vanished" during the production of films he directed like Superman Returns and X-Men: Apocalypse. The director has also reportedly clashed on set with Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek, who portrays Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.



Singer's unexpected absence marks the latest roadblock in Bohemian Rhapsody's path to the big screen, from an ever-changing script, a rotating door of actors and directors and a much-publicized rift with Sacha Baron Cohen, who was initially cast to play Mercury before exiting the project in 2013.

Despite the halt in production, Bohemian Rhapsody has not yet moved off its December 25th, 2018 release date.