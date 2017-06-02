Queen, Beck, Beach Boys, Blur Join Expansive 'Baby Driver' Soundtrack

Queen, Beck, the Beach Boys, Blur and Simon & Garfunkel highlight the all-star soundtrack for Edgar Wright's upcoming action-comedy film, Baby Driver. The 30-song set is out June 23rd via Danger Mouse's Columbia imprint, 30th Century Records.



The album also features previously issued tracks from Sky Ferreira, Barry White, the Commodores, Focus, Dave Brubeck, Golden Earring, Young MC, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers, the Damned, Martha and the Vandellas and Sam & Dave, among others. It also includes one original song, Danger Mouse's "Chase Me," featuring Run the Jewels and Big Boi.

This soundtrack is more than a run-of-the-mill grab-bag of featured tracks – instead, the tunes are crucial to the actual story. Baby Driver follows a young, music-obsessed getaway driver named Baby (Ansel Elgort), who times bank robbery escapes to an eclectic group of songs. Wright meticulously syncs up the action sequences with sonic elements in the music.

Baby Driver, which hits theaters on June 28th, also stars Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm and features cameos from several musicians, including Sky Ferreira and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea.

Baby Driver Soundtrack Track List



1. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion - "Bellbottoms"

2. Bob & Earl - "Harlem Shuffle"

3. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - "Egyptian Reggae"

4. Googie Rene - "Smokey Joe’s La La"

5. The Beach Boys - "Let’s Go Away For Awhile"

6. Carla Thomas - "B-A-B-Y"

7. Kashmere Stage Band - "Kashmere"

8. Dave Brubeck - "Unsquare Dance"

9. The Damned - "Neat Neat Neat"

10. The Commodores - "Easy (Single Version)"

11. T. Rex - "Debora"

12. Beck - "Debra"

13. Incredible Bongo Band - "Bongolia"

14. The Detroit Emeralds - "Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)"

15. Alexis Korner - "Early In The Morning

16. David McCallum - "The Edge"

17. Martha and the Vandellas - "Nowhere To Run"

18. The Button Down Brass - "Tequila"

19. Sam & Dave - "When Something Is Wrong With My Baby"

20. Brenda Holloway - "Every Little Bit Hurts"

21. Blur - "Intermission"

22. Focus - "Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)"

23. Golden Earring - "Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)"

24. Barry White - "Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up"

25. Young MC - Know How"

26. Queen - Brighton Rock"

27. Sky Ferreira - "Easy"

28. Simon & Garfunkel - "Baby Driver"

29. Kid Koala - "Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)"

30. Danger Mouse (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi) - "Chase Me"