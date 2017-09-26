'Pretty Woman' to Return as Broadway Musical

A musical adaptation of the film Pretty Woman is set to debut on Broadway in the fall of 2018.

Samantha Barks will make her Broadway debut in the role of Vivian, originally helmed by Julia Roberts, while Steve Kazee will play Edward Lewis, the character first portrayed on screen by Richard Gere. The score for Pretty Woman will be written by rocker Bryan Adams in conjunction with Jim Vallance.

In a statement, producer Paula Wagner promised that the musical adaptation would honor its beloved, $463-million-grossing source material. "Pretty Woman: The Musical will have the heart, humor, warmth and joy of the film," she said. To that end, original director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton are responsible for the musical's book.

In addition, Wagner suggested that the musical will offer a few updates to the 1990 movie. "Our director Jerry Mitchell has expanded the narrative and storytelling of this acclaimed romantic comedy," she said, "provid[ing] a new and satisfying emotional resonance." Adams' score will also be a new addition to the Pretty Woman universe. His music will replace famous tracks that appeared in the film, including a version of David Bowie's "Fame" and Roy Orbison's "(Oh) Pretty Woman."

"We have these large meetings when we all sit around, 20-25 people, and they all talk about what's going to happen and Jim and I sort of skulk away and go write a song," Adams told Billboard. "You find areas of [the book] where music's playing and there's dialogue and you have to segue back into the song, so there's a lot of arrangement that goes on – a lot more production and arrangement goes into a musical than there is in making an album."

Pretty Woman: The Musical will premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theater in the spring of 2018 for a five-week engagement. It will come to Broadway in the fall.

