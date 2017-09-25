The Bellas are back for a third round of a cappella battles and shenanigans in Pitch Perfect 3, with a new trailer dropping Monday.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and their crew will return as the Barden Bellas, the all female a cappella team who first brought the world of competitive singing to life on-screen back in 2012. Other returning stars include Hailee Steinfeld, Elizabeth Banks and Anna Camp, though Camp's now-husband Skylar Astin will sit out this latest installment.

In the two-and-a-half minute trailer for the upcoming flick, the Bellas find themselves in a bit of a quandary after they realize their lives aren’t quite as spectacular as they thought they’d be post-graduation from Barden University. In the opening scene, they're greeted by Steinfeld’s character Emily, the leader of the new guard, who informs them that they weren't invited back to their alma mater to perform, but just to watch.

"They're so bright and shiny," one of the Bellas quips as they watch the new blood from just off-stage.

But the original team finds their rhythm once more when they opt to get the group back together for one last performance – this time, at a USO show in Spain.

The singers join three bands for the tour and battle self-doubt (and engage in an instrument-filled riff-off) to reclaim their pride one last time. Hints of a secondary storyline involving Kendrick's character Beca also suggest that some tough personal choices will have to be made over the course of the film.

New cast members include John Lithgow and Ruby Rose; Step it Up: All In filmmaker Trish Sie directed this go-round.

Watch the Pitch Perfect 3 trailer, which features The Bellas' take on George Michael's "Freedom '90," above.