'Pitch Perfect 3': See Bellas Reunite for Farewell Tour in First Trailer

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson's a cappella crew faces off against actual musicians in new preview

The Barden Bellas reunite for one last farewell performance in the first trailer for Pitch Perfect 3, the latest comedy about Anna Kendrick's a cappella crew.

The new film finds the Bellas hitting hard times post-college, with the singers unable to parlay their music skills into careers: Rebel Wilson's Fat Amy is now a street performer called "Fat Amy Winehouse," while other Bellas have become juice smoothie peddlers or farm animal veterinarians.

Down-and-out and desperate for the spotlight again, Kendrick's Beca reunites all the singers from the previous two films for a USO showcase where the Bellas must face off with groups that play their own music and perform original songs.

"Oh, you guys just sing other people's songs… like karaoke," a competing band – led by Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose – tells the Bellas.

Pitch Perfect 3, the follow-up to 2015's Pitch Perfect 2, is due out in December.