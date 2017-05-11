Morrissey Biopic 'England Is Mine' Details Festival Premiere

An unauthorized Morrissey biopic, England is Mine, will premiere July 2nd and close out the 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival. Filmmaker Mark Gill directed the movie, which stars Jack Lowden as a young Steven Patrick Morrissey.

England is Mine chronicles Morrissey's early years in Manchester, working a dull job at a tax office and exploring the city's underground arts scene. The film delves into Morrissey's friendship with artist Linder Sterling (Jessica Brown) and culminates with his meeting Smiths co-founder and guitarist, Johnny Marr.

"Morrissey is definitively one of Britain's most iconic artists, and we are delighted to be exploring the enigma of his incredible life story on closing night with the world premiere of England Is Mine," said EIFF Artistic Director, Mark Adams.

England Is Mine marks Gill's first feature film. In 2014, he was nominated for an Oscar for his short film The Voorman Problem. Meanwhile, Lowden starred in the BBC's 2016 adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace and is set to appear alongside Tom Hardy, Harry Styles and more in Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II film, Dunkirk, which opens July 21st.



As for Morrissey, the singer wrapped up a short North American tour in April. He put out his last album, World Peace Is None of Your Business, in 2014.