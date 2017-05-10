Michael Parks, 'Twin Peaks' Actor and Tarantino Favorite, Dead at 77

Michael Parks, a character actor who enjoyed a career renaissance in recent decades thanks to high profile roles in films by Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez and Kevin Smith, died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Parks' agent confirmed the actor's death to The Hollywood Reporter, though a cause of death was not revealed.

Parks made his acting debut in a small role in 1961 on the sitcom The Real McCoys, and, over the ensuing decades, racked up dozens of roles on both television and feature films, most notably as the casino owner and drug runner Jean Renault on the second season of Twin Peaks.

After years playing bit roles in made-for-TV movies, Westerns and slasher films, Parks was cast as Texas Ranger Earl McGraw in Rodriguez' 1996 vampire flick From Dusk 'til Dawn. Quentin Tarantino, an associate of Rodriguez', then cast Parks in a dual role for Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2; in the former, he reprised the McGraw role, while the latter found the actor playing Mexican pimp Esteban Vihaio.

A heartfelt farewell to the one and only Michael Parks. A very kind man and a true legend. pic.twitter.com/OsKTfZFiS2 — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 10, 2017

Parks would portray McGraw once more for Tarantino and Rodriguez in the directors' Grindhouse films. Tarantino also recruited Parks for a small role in Django Unchained.

Parks' career revival also resulted in roles in Ben Affleck's Argo, The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford and a pair of Kevin Smith horror flicks, Red State and Tusk.

"Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both [Red State] and [Tusk] FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much," Smith wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set."



At the time of his death, Parks was cast in the upcoming Christian Bale film Hostiles.