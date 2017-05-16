Michael Moore Prepping New Trump Doc 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Michael Moore is prepping a new documentary about President Donald Trump called Fahrenheit 11/9, Variety reports. The film's title refers to the date of Trump's election and is also a play on Moore's scathing 2004 film about George W. Bush and the Iraq War, Fahrenheit 9/11.

Moore has reportedly been working on the film in secret for months and hopes it will help puncture Trump's seemingly impenetrable armor. "No matter what you throw at him, it hasn't worked," Moore said. "No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie."

For Fahrenheit 11/9, Moore has reunited with Fahrenheit 9/11 producers, Bob and Harvey Weinstein. The pair are reportedly set to begin shopping the film to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, which begins tomorrow, May 17th. Moore and the Weinsteins scored a massive hit with Fahrenheit 9/11, which won the Palme D'or at Cannes and went on to become the highest-grossing documentary of all time.

Fahrenheit 11/9 marks Moore's second film about Trump, following his surprise 2016 movie, Michael Moore in TrumpLand. The 73-minute feature documented a live show Moore performed last October in Wilmington, Ohio, the seat of Clinton County, which ended up voting overwhelmingly for Trump.



Along with Fahrenheit 11/9, Moore is also prepping his Broadway debut, The Terms of My Surrender. A press released described the show as a "ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border." Tony-winning director Michael Mayer is helming the show, which begins previews July 28th and opens August 10th.

