Margot Robbie oscillates between fact and fiction as notorious figure skater Tonya Harding in the new teaser for, I, Tonya. The biopic premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and is set to open in New York and Los Angeles on December 8th, with a wide release scheduled for January 19th.

The short clip opens with a delightfully ruthless image: Robbie, as Harding, stubbing out a cigarette butt with her skate blade before hitting the ice. The teaser captures the aesthetic of a classic sports movie with dramatic music, gorgeous footage of Harding gliding over the ice while rapt fans watch. It all inevitably leads up to the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan and ensuing scandal that ended with Harding's lifetime ban from U.S. Figure Skating.

"The haters always say, 'Tonya, tell the truth,'" Harding says in a voice over. "There's no such thing as truth – I mean it's bullshit!"

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie spoke about preparing for I, Tonya and admitted that, prior to reading to the script, she didn't know who Harding was. "I think I was about four years old when the incident took place," she said. "I was in Australia and totally unaware of the whole incident and the crazy controversy." Robbie added: "To be honest, when I read the script, I didn’t know who Tonya Harding was, and I didn't realize it was a true story. I thought it was entirely fictionalized and our writer Steve [Rogers] was so creative to come up with the quirky characters and absurd incidents."

Craig Gillespie directed I, Tonya, which also stars Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Bobby Cannavale, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson and Mckenna Grace.