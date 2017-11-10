Louis C.K.: Release of New Film 'I Love You, Daddy' Canceled

Indie film distributor The Orchard has canceled the theatrical release of Louis C.K.'s controversial new film I Love You, Daddy following a series of sexual misconduct allegations made against the acclaimed stand-up comedian/filmmaker. The company announced Friday in a statement that it "will not be moving forward with the release," Deadline reports.

The movie, which premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, was set to hit select theaters on November 17th, followed by a wider release on December 1st. The Orchard abruptly nixed the project's New York premiere on November 9th, the same day The New York Times published a detailed report in which five women (including fellow comedians) accused the Louie creator of sexual misconduct.

The accusations against C.K. – which arrived amid a series of industry-rattling sexual harassment and abuse reports – include the comic allegedly masturbating in front of two women and pleasuring himself during a phone call.

I Love You, Daddy stars C.K. – the film's writer, director and editor – as a prominent TV producer whose 17-year-old daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) falls in love with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). In one scene, Charlie Day's character mimes masturbation in front of other people.

Day told The L.A. Times he was "appalled" by the allegations, noting he "will not be promoting the movie further." Moretz told the publication she informed The Orchard two weeks ago she would also stop promoting the film after being "made aware of numerous possible accusations."



C.K. declined to comment in the New York Times article, and a rep for the comedian did not return Rolling Stone's initial request for comment.

FX, which airs C.K.'s acclaimed Louie series, told The New York Times it was "very troubled" by the allegations and was reviewing the matter, adding that the network had "received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K." on any of the five programs it collaborated on with the comedian over the past eight years.

HBO announced it has dropped C.K. from its Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs comedy benefit, which is scheduled to air on November 18th, as well as removed C.K.-related programming from its streaming services.