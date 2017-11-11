Louis C.K. Fired From 'Secret Life of Pets 2,' TBS Suspends 'The Cops'

Television networks and production companies continue to sever ties with Louis C.K. following the comedian's admission of sexual misconduct, with The Secret Life of Pets 2 and TBS the latest to disassociate themselves from C.K.

In the 36 hours following the New York Times' report documenting five women's allegations against C.K., nearly every entertainment company in business with C.K. – from HBO and Netflix, who won't air the comedian's second exclusive stand-up special, to FX and The Orchard, the distribution company that canceled the upcoming release of I Love You, Daddy – has condemned and cut ties with him.



Late Friday afternoon, Universal and Illumination Animation announced that C.K. would not reprise his voice role in the film The Secret Lives of Pets 2, due out in June 2019; as the dog Max, C.K. played the lead voice role in the 2016 animated kids movie.

"Universal Pictures and Illumination have terminated their relationship with Louis C.K. on The Secret Life of Pets 2," the studio said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.



Similarly, TBS announced Friday that The Cops, an animated series that C.K. was producing for the network, would be "suspended until further review." The Cops was scheduled to debut on TBS in 2018.

Earlier in the day, FX revealed that they would be "ending our association" with C.K. and that he would "no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops." C.K.'s management company 3 Arts and publicist Lewis Kay also dropped him as a client.

On Friday, C.K. confessed to the allegations against him, admitting, "These stories are true."

"I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them," C.K. wrote in a statement. "Now I'm aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position."