'La La Land' Director's Musical Series 'The Eddy' Lands at Netflix

La La Land director Damien Chazelle will team with Netflix for his new Paris-filmed musical series titled The Eddy.

Chazelle will direct two episodes of the series' eight-episode first season, which centers on a nightclub, its owner and a house band in the French city, Variety reports. The series will have dialogue in French, English and Arabic.



The Eddy is currently Chazelle's first gig since winning the Best Director Oscar for La La Land. The project was initially announced in April, with Netflix picking up the exclusive rights.

Glen Ballard, co-writer and producer on albums like Michael Jackson's Bad ("Man in the Mirror") and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill ("Hand in My Pocket") will compose The Eddy's score. This Is England writer Jack Thorne will pen the series with Six Feet Under producer Alan Poul also on board.

"I've always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I'm doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix," Chazelle said in a statement.

Chazelle is the latest Academy Award-recognized director to align with Netflix in recent months: The streaming service recently recruited the Coen Brothers for the Western anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, while Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), David Fincher (Mindhunter) and Ava DuVernay (a Central Park Five series) are also bringing big projects to Netflix, who also inked TV hitmaker Shonda Rhimes to a deal.

