L7 Detail 'Pretend We're Dead' Documentary Release

A new documentary about revolutionary grunge outfit L7 will be released October 13th on DVD and video-on-demand. L7: Pretend We're Dead will also get a multi-city theatrical run starting September 1st at the Hollywood Theater in Portland, Oregon.

The film will screen throughout September in select cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. The last planned showing is October 5th at Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn.

Filmmaker Sarah Price (The Yes Men, Summercamp!) directed Pretend We're Dead, which chronicles the band's remarkable career, from their formation in Los Angeles in 1985 through their numerous tours and six studio albums to their initial break-up in 2001. The film includes never-before-seen home movies, previously unseen performance footage and interviews with Garbage's Shirley Manson, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Butch Vig, Joan Jett, Lydia Lunch, CSS, Brody Dalle and X singer Exene Cervenka.

L7's original lineup reunited in 2015 and the band has spent much of the past two years on the road. The group has a handful of California dates scheduled for this fall, including stops in Santa Cruz September 26th, San Francisco the 27th and Los Angeles the 30th.

L7: Pretend We're Dead Screening Dates

September 1 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theater

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

September 8 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic/Brew & View

September 8 – Santa Ana, CA @ Frida Cinema

September 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ Frida Cinema

September 10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Frida Cinema

September 12 – Long Beach, CA @ Art Theatre

September 14 – Boston, MA @ Regent Theater

September 15 – Boston, MA @ Regent Theater

September 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

September 17 – Austin, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse

September 19 – Washington DC @ The Black Cat

September 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Roxie

October 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Nitehawk Cinema