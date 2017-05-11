

Jordan Vogt-Roberts is the 32-year-old director of Kong: Skull Island and Kings of Summer – and a passionate gamer. His next project, one he fought for, is a movie adaptation of Hideo Kojima's iconic Metal Gear Solid series. He explained to Glixel why it was so important to him to be the one to do it.



"I had just gotten done with Kings of Summer and people were offering me big movies," says Vogt-Roberts. "I was sending the message that I wanted to do a big movie because I grew up on big movies. I was sitting in an executive's room at Sony, and there was a Metal Gear Solid book on the table and I said, 'Oh my God, you have Metal Gear?' And they said, 'Yeah but that's not for you,' more or less."

Despite attempts to put him off, Vogt-Roberts felt so strongly about the project that he kept fighting and secured the deal, even creating a book detailing what Metal Gear Solid was and represented, what so often went wrong with video game movies, and how a Metal Gear Solid movie would need to feel. "I said, 'You know what? This thing is so important to me I at least need to feel like I tried, that I did everything I could to try and make my version of the movie,'" he says. "I was even at a place where I was like, "I don't care if they steal all of my ideas." If I can at least have impacted this process in a positive way, I'm going to go for it."