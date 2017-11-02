Kevin Spacey Will Seek Treatment Amid Growing Misconduct Accusations

Kevin Spacey's publicist announced Wednesday that the veteran actor is seeking help after more men have come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," the statement reads. "No other information is available at this time." It is unclear what kind of treatment Spacey will be seeking. (Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, is currently seeking therapy for an alleged sex addiction).

Following reports earlier this week that Spacey had accosted Rent actor Anthony Rapp back in 1986 when Rapp was just 14, several other men have revealed that they, too, were targeted by the House of Cards actor.



On Tuesday, filmmaker Tony Montana told Radar Online that Spacey had once aggressively "grabbed [his] whole package" while the two men were at a Los Angeles bar, and then followed Montana into a restroom.



"I backed him out the door and I pushed him," Montana recounted. "One of his friends was in line and I said, 'It's time to take your boy home.' They ended up leaving."

The incident caused Montana six months of PTSD, and was "emasculating," according to Montana.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed at London's historic Old Vic theater at the same time that Spacey served as its artistic director, shared a lengthy Facebook post that revealed that the American Beauty actor was, in fact, known to prey on young male actors at the theater.

"It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us," Cavazos wrote, adding that he himself "had a couple of nasty encounters" with the actor. "In fact, if I had been a woman, I probably wouldn't have hesitated to identify [them] as such," he continued.

A former employee of the Old Vic confirmed to The Guardian that Spacey's behavior was widely known among actors and staff at the theater, but that no one dared to say anything about his appropriate behavior.



"We were all involved in keeping it quiet," the employee, who requested to remain anonymous, told the publication. "I witnessed him groping men many times in all sorts of different situations."

The Old Vic has since created a confidential line through which anyone previously or currently involved with the theater can report inappropriate behavior by Spacey.

"Since we set up this confidential line of communication, we are already seeing the great benefits of the new policy of openness and the safe sharing of information," the theater said in a statement. "We stand by, support and strongly encourage the industry wide culture shift that is underway."