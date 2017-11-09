Kevin Spacey Removed From New Film 'All the Money in the World'

Kevin Spacey will be removed from Ridley Scott film, All the Money in the World, Deadline reports. The film is already finished, and in a rare move the scenes in which Kevin Spacey appears as J. Paul Getty will be replaced with newly shot footage featuring Christopher Plummer.

Related Kevin Spacey Scandal: Everything We Know So Far Two-time Oscar winner has been dropped by agency and publicist in wake of growing list of allegations

The decision follows multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey, including accusations by Anthony Rapp, Tony Montana, Roberto Cavazos and Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry Dreyfuss. Last week, Netflix announced it was severing ties with Spacey, who stars in its popular series, House of Cards.

All the Money in the World is slated for a December 22nd release and the reshoots are expected to take place in the next couple weeks to meet the original release date. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, and according to Deadline, the cast, crew and Sony Pictures are in agreement to reshoot Spacey's scenes.

The controversy surrounding Spacey had already affected the film prior to the decision to reshoot his scenes. AFI Fest recently made the decision to pull the film from its closing night lineup as a result of the news revolving around Spacey.

Based on the book of the same name written by John Pearson and adapted by David Scarpa, All the Money in the World focuses on the 1973 kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III. The teenage grandson of oil billionaire J. Paul Getty was held for $17 million ransom, which his grandfather refused to pay.