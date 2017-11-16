Kevin Spacey: Old Vic Theater Unveils 20 More Allegations Against Actor

The Old Vic Theater in London said they received 20 personal testimonies alleging that Kevin Spacey acted inappropriately towards them. The accounts spanned as far back as 1995, and included Spacey's tenure as the Old Vic's artistic director between 2004 and 2015.

Related Kevin Spacey Scandal: Everything We Know So Far Two-time Oscar winner has been dropped by agency and publicist in wake of growing list of allegations

The Old Vic said that while they had policies in place to stem harassment, "it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability." The theater apologized "for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely."

The Old Vic hired an external law firm, Lewis Silkin, and launched their investigation October 31st, after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances towards him when he was 14. Following Rapp's account, others came forward with similar accusations against Spacey, including actor and filmmaker Tony Montana, Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry Dreyfuss and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed at the Old Vic while Spacey was artistic director.

The Old Vic said their investigation found "a range of inappropriate behavior relating to Kevin Spacey," though no one who spoke alleged that they were minors at the time. Of the 20 claims compiled during the investigation, only one was brought to the attention of the theater's management, while the Old Vic's trustees were reportedly unaware of any allegations against Spacey.

Furthermore, the investigation found that those who observed Spacey's alleged behavior said they were unsure of how to report the actor, given his status. "During his tenure, the Old Vic was in a unique position of having a Hollywood star at the helm around whom existed a cult of personality," theater organizers said. "The investigation found that his stardom and status at the Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help."

The Old Vic noted, however, that no "legal claims, formal grievances, formal disputes, settlement agreements or payments" were ever made in relation to Spacey during his time at the Old Vic. They added that it hasn't been possible "to verify any of these allegations, and it is important to note that Kevin Spacey has not commented on them. The review cannot therefore make any findings of fact about the alleged misconduct."

A rep for Spacey did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Still, the Old Vic said they were "deeply dismayed" by the allegations. They added that they were plotting a path forward that would seek to prevent inappropriate behavior in the future and create an environment where victims felt safe and comfortable raising complaints.

"I have genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward and said they were hurt in some way by my predecessor’s actions," said the Old Vic's new artistic director, Matthew Warchus. "Everyone is entitled to work in an environment free from harassment and intimidation. The Old Vic is now actively engaged in the process of healing and the process of prevention."