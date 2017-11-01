Kevin Spacey: More Men Come Forward With Sexual Assault Accusations

Actor and filmmaker Tony Montana shared the story of his own encounter with Kevin Spacey in a new interview with Radar Online, alleging that the House of Cards actor once groped him inappropriately at a Los Angeles bar.

Montana told the site that he was at the bar waiting to grab a drink at the Coronet Pub in 2003 when Spacey came up behind him and put an arm around him.

"He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar," Montana recounted of Spacey's behavior that night. "He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package." The filmmaker added that the seemingly drunk Spacey then said to him, "This designates ownership."



According to Montana, he attempted to wriggle away from Spacey's grasp, and even walked away toward the restroom to get away from the American Beauty actor. "I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it," he told Radar. "I paid for my drink and got away from him."



When Spacey followed Montana into the restroom, however, Montana pushed back – literally. "I backed him out the door and I pushed him," he said. "One of his friends was in line and I said, 'It's time to take your boy home.' They ended up leaving."



Montana maintained that he had never told anyone about the alleged incident before outside of his therapists, and that he suffered PTSD for six months following the encounter. He called the interaction "emasculating."



Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed at London's historic Old Vic theater when Spacey served as its artistic director between 2004 and 2015, similarly came forward with his own story about Spacey earlier this week, alleging in a lengthy Facebook post that Spacey was known for preying on young male actors at the theater.

"It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us," Cavazos wrote in part. "It was so common that it even became a local joke (in very bad taste)." According to the actor, Spacey would frequently arrange "picnics" at the theater with young male actors, under the guise of discussing their careers, and then proceed to touch them inappropriately.



"I myself had a couple of nasty encounters with Spacey that were on the verge of being called harassment," he wrote. "In fact, if I had been a woman, I probably wouldn't have hesitated to identify [them] as such." Cavazos added that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the number of accusations against Spacey in coming days rivaled those being made against Harvey Weinstein.



The Old Vic has since set up a confidential complaints hotline for employees and actors past and present to come forward anonymously if they have been sexually harassed by Spacey.



"Inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable," a spokesperson for the theater said in a statement. "We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level … Any behavior we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated."



In a previous statement, Spacey said he could not recall an alleged incident with a minor, actor Anthony Rapp, but apologized, coming out in the process.



The spurred GLAAD chief executive, Sarah Kate Ellis, to respond to Spacey's apology regarding his alleged sexual misconduct, in which he also publicly came out. "Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault," Ellis said. "This is not a coming out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that."